Losses due to Covid-19 can be minimised if all rules are followed: PM Modi

The Prime Minister made the remarks on the first day of his sixth meeting with chief ministers and union territories through video conferencing on ways to deal with crisis created by coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:15 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the meeting with chief ministers of 21 states and Union Territories via video conferencing, in New Delhi, June 16, 2020. (ANI)

India is among countries with least number deaths due to Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and noted that the country minimise its losses if all the rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus are followed.

“The recovery rate has gone above 50 per cent in India. For us the death of even one Indian is unsettling but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been least deaths due to Covid-19,” he said.

“The two weeks of `Unlock 1’ has given us a lesson that if follow all rules and directions, then the country will be able to minimise its losses. To even think of stepping out without a mask or face cover is not right at present. ‘Do gaj ki doori’, hand-washing and use of sanitisers is of utmost importance. With markets opening and people stepping out, these precautions are even more important,” he added.



The Prime Minister said that green shoots are visible in the economy because of the efforts made in the last few weeks.He said that timely decisions have helped in containing coronavirus in the country.

“Two weeks have passed since Unlock 1. Our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in the future. Today I will get to know ground reality from you. Your suggestions will help in chalking out future strategy,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that timing matters a lot in overcoming any crisis.“Timely decisions have helped a lot in containing coronavirus in the country. When India’s fight against Covid-19 will be analysed in future, this time will be remembered for how we worked together and served as an example of cooperative federalism,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that in the last few weeks, thousands of Indians returned to India from abroad and hundreds of migrant workers reached their home towns.“Almost all modes of transport have resumed operations, still Covid-19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of the world,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday.With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in India reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday.

