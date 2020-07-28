Sections
Home / India News / ‘Lost in translation’ Priyanka’s clarification after Omar’s objection

‘Lost in translation’ Priyanka’s clarification after Omar’s objection

Participating in her party’s ‘#SpeakUpForDemocracy’ campaign on social media on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi had said, “Leadership is recognised in times of crisis. During coronavirus pandemic, the country needs a leadership that works in the public interest.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 06:48 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting in Agra. (PTI file photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that her comments against the Bharatiya Janata Party allegedly trying to topple democratically-elected governments, during a pandemic, were “lost in translation”.

Participating in her party’s ‘#SpeakUpForDemocracy’ campaign on social media on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi had said, “Leadership is recognised in times of crisis. During coronavirus pandemic, the country needs a leadership that works in the public interest. But the BJP-led central government has made its intention clear by trying to topple the governments elected by the people. The public will answer.”

However, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday, took to Twitter to counter her remarks. He even shared a news report – ‘BJP Trying To Topple Governments Amid Pandemic’.

“I don’t get the whole “during pandemic” argument. As though somehow toppling an elected government would be less reprehensible if we weren’t battling a health crisis. IMHO it’s wrong regardless of COVID,” he tweeted.



Clarifying her tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, “You’re absolutely right @omarabdullah. What I actually said was that leadership becomes evident during a crisis, and while the pandemic is on, the nation needs a leadership that works in the interest of its people.”

“However, the BJP government has been busy trying to topple democratically elected governments, revealing its true mindset and character. It seems my point got lost in translation,” Priyanka Gandhi said in another tweet.

The Congress has launched a nationwide campaign in protest against the alleged attempts by the BJP to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Congress leaders and workers are also holding demonstrations in front of Raj Bhawans across the country except in Jaipur to protest against Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra’s allegedly “delaying tactics” in convening the assembly session to enable Gehlot to prove his majority in the House after his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other legislators rebelled against the party.

