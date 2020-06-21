Sections
Home / India News / Lost vision in one eye, suffered ‘torture’ due to Congress: Pragya Thakur

Lost vision in one eye, suffered ‘torture’ due to Congress: Pragya Thakur

Thakur, who participated in the International Yoga Day event at the state BJP headquarters here, told reporters that she had “swelling and pus from retina to brain”, adding she lost vision from one eye.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:33 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bhopal

The 2008 Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur leaves the special NIA court after she was charged for terror conspiracy, murder, and other related offenses, in Mumbai. (PTI)

BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday attributed her health issues, including alleged loss of vision, to “torture” she suffered under the Congress regime.

Thakur, who participated in the International Yoga Day event at the state BJP headquarters here, told reporters that she had “swelling and pus from retina to brain”, adding she lost vision from one eye.

“I sustained several injuries due to torture by the Congress for nine years. Many injuries resurface due to this torture. There was formation of pus and swelling in my eyes and brain. I have blurred vision in the right eye and I cant see at all from the left one,” she said, apparently referring to her imprisonment in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Asked about her posters appearing in Bhopal claiming she was ‘missing’ during the coronavirus outbreak, Thakur said she could not return to Bhopal from Delhi earlier because of travel restrictions due the lockdown.



Thakur said she along with her staff and security could not get tickets on time due to the travel restrictions.

Congress MLA and former state minister P C Sharma claimed that Thakur was in Bhopal when the lockdown began and left for Delhi later for treatment of a small ailment.

Talking to PTI, Sharma also rubbished her claim that she was tortured under the Congress regime.

“We respect women. How can the Congress torture her when there was a BJP government for 15 years in Madhya Pradesh and six years at the Centre? These allegations are aimed at creating confusion,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan police yet to get evidence on Congress’ complaints of poaching
Jun 21, 2020 18:30 IST
Three commit suicide in separate incidents in Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2020 18:27 IST
Centre feeding lies to people, is in denial mode: HP Cong leader
Jun 21, 2020 18:23 IST
Barcelona lose De Jong to injury for ‘several weeks’
Jun 21, 2020 18:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.