‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: BJP chief JP Nadda after convoy attacked

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that party is going to win next year’s Assembly elections in West Bengal. Nadda also lashed out at the state government for alleged security lapses during his ongoing visit.

“I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom,” Nadda said while addressing the party workers at South 24 Paraganas.

He further said that there is intolerance and lawlwssness in West Bengal.

“There isn’t a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end,” said the BJP chief.

“Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a shame on democracy,” Nadda added.

His remarks came shortly after vehicles of BJP leaders were stoned when they were going to attend an organisational meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

The assault was telecast live by several Bengali news channels. Vehicles of some media houses were also damaged.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar expressed concern. “Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy & lawlessness.

“Mamata Banerjee indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP president convoy & political police. WB Police in support...I share my shame with you as it’s on account of your acts of omission & commission,” Dhankar said on Twitter.

“On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC,” West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told news agency PTI.

Ghosh has also written to Union home minister Amit Shah alleging security lapses during party national president J P Nadda’s ongoing tour of the state.

Ghosh, in his letter, claimed that the “police allowed a mob of around 200 people, carrying bamboo sticks, to raise slogans, demonstrate and show black flags to Nadda” during his programme on Wednesday in Hastings area of the city.

He also said that people were not stopped from getting close to the vehicle of Nadda, who enjoys Z-category security cover.

He had urged Shah to issue directives to the state home secretary to provide adequate security cover during Nadda’s visit to Diamond Harbour.