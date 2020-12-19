Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Court orders release of 2 brothers held under anti-conversion law

Court orders release of 2 brothers held under anti-conversion law

Meanwhile, the mother-in-law alleged that Pinki suffered miscarriage after she was tortured at the government shelter home.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 14:49 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Moradabad

The recently-promulgated Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance nullifies marriages if they are carried out for the sole purpose of religious conversion. (PTI representative image)

An Uttar Pradesh court has ordered the release of two brothers who were arrested earlier this month under the anti-conversion law, an official said on Saturday.

The Muslim man and his brother were arrested on December 4 after they visited the registrar’s office in Moradabad to record his marriage to a Hindu woman, whose family filed a complaint.

A video purportedly showed Bajrang Dal activists asking the couple if the woman had given notice to the district magistrate over her intention to change her religion, a requirement under the new ordinance.

The Kanth police had submitted a report that it could not find evidence of the case after Pinki denied the allegations of forceful conversion by Rashid and his brother Salim, following which the chief judicial magistrate ordered the release of the two from jail, prosecuting officer Amar Tiwari said.



The jailor of the district jail, Manish, said they had received the releasing order and the two would be be released later in the day.

Meanwhile, the mother-in-law alleged that Pinki suffered miscarriage after she was tortured at the government shelter home.

The recently-promulgated Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance nullifies marriages if they are carried out for the sole purpose of religious conversion. The state government had on November 24 approved the draft ordinance, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years for violators.

It was promulgated amid assertions by BJP leaders that a strict law was needed against “love jihad”, a term coined by right-wing activists to discredit interfaith marriages by describing it as part of an alleged conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women in the guise of love.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the state government on Friday to respond to a petition challenging the ordinance.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
by Shishir Gupta
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
by HT Correspondent
Key Rahul Gandhi appointee Ruchi Gupta quits Congress, blames KC Venugopal for delays
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
We moved from ‘Why India’ to ‘Why not India’: PM Modi says at Assocham
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of union minister Amit Shah at Midnapore rally
by hindustantimes.com
Ankita Lokhande celebrates birthday with Vicky Jain, see pics and video
by HT Entertainment Desk
Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath marries actor Sulagna Panigrahi, see pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Maoists attack Jharkhand coal project, seek suspension of mining
by Vishal Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.