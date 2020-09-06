Low-intensity blast at cop’s brother’s house in J-K’s Rajouri, 5 vehicles damaged

A low-intensity blast occurred inside the compound of a senior police officer’s brother’s house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The explosion damaged five vehicles, including three cars and two scooters, besides the window panes, officials said on Sunday. The blast took place at Maitra Chowkian village, 8 kilometres from Rajouri, late on Saturday.

The sound of the explosion was heard in the village. However, no one was injured, a police official said.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said, “Five vehicles were damaged in the blast. We are verifying things.” The house belonged to the brother of SSP IR 18 Battalion Koushal Sharma.

SSP Sharma said, “As of now, nothing could be said with surety about the blast. It could also be a mischief. However, there were splinter marks on the walls and vehicles.”

The late-night blast has caused panic among the locals. On Sunday morning, officials from the police and other security agencies reached the house and started investigations.