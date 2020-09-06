Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Low-intensity blast at cop’s brother’s house in J-K’s Rajouri, 5 vehicles damaged

Low-intensity blast at cop’s brother’s house in J-K’s Rajouri, 5 vehicles damaged

The sound of the explosion was heard in the village. However, no one was injured, a police official said.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:13 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jammu

Image for representation. (Getty Images)

A low-intensity blast occurred inside the compound of a senior police officer’s brother’s house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The explosion damaged five vehicles, including three cars and two scooters, besides the window panes, officials said on Sunday. The blast took place at Maitra Chowkian village, 8 kilometres from Rajouri, late on Saturday.

The sound of the explosion was heard in the village. However, no one was injured, a police official said.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said, “Five vehicles were damaged in the blast. We are verifying things.” The house belonged to the brother of SSP IR 18 Battalion Koushal Sharma.

Also read: 1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link



SSP Sharma said, “As of now, nothing could be said with surety about the blast. It could also be a mischief. However, there were splinter marks on the walls and vehicles.”



The late-night blast has caused panic among the locals. On Sunday morning, officials from the police and other security agencies reached the house and started investigations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sep 06, 2020 18:47 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
Sep 06, 2020 18:43 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

Himachal: Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar shoots off letter to Maha CM, seeks security for Kangana
Sep 06, 2020 18:45 IST
This dog is ‘winking’ its way into netizens’ hearts
Sep 06, 2020 18:40 IST
AAP MLA Arora opposes night curfew, weekend lockdown
Sep 06, 2020 18:33 IST
Music is the best medium to stay positive: Kanchhan
Sep 06, 2020 18:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.