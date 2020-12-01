Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Low-intensity earthquake hits Haridwar in Uttarakhand

Low-intensity earthquake hits Haridwar in Uttarakhand

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Haridwar in Uttarakhand at 9:41 am.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Haridwar in Uttarakhand at 9:41 am. (PTI/ Representational photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale was reported near Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. At 9:41 am, tremors were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 22 kilometres west-northwest of Haridwar, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Latitude: 30.03 and Longitude: 77.95, Depth:10 Km, Location: 22km West North West (WNW) of Haridwar, Uttarakhand.”

 

No casualties have been reported as yet.

According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, the entire Himalayan terrain falls in Zone V and Zone IV of Earthquake Zoning Map of India that divides the Indian landmass into four distinct risk zones, i.e. from Zone II to Zone V. Being traversed by major Himalayan tectonic discontinuities, Uttarakhand often witnesses earthquakes of lesser magnitude.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Dec 01, 2020 11:19 IST
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Dec 01, 2020 11:44 IST
Cyclone developing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains to southern states: IMD
Dec 01, 2020 12:17 IST
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Court to hear anticipatory bail pleas
Dec 01, 2020 11:22 IST

latest news

IIT Bhubaneswar study confirms social distancing norms, effectiveness of face mask
Dec 01, 2020 12:36 IST
PM Modi shares clip of enjoying light and sound show in Sarnath. Watch
Dec 01, 2020 12:36 IST
Mexico in ‘bad shape’ with Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO chief
Dec 01, 2020 12:35 IST
CM Neiphiu Rio wishes people on 58th Nagaland Statehood Day
Dec 01, 2020 12:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.