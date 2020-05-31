Sections
Home / India News / Low-pressure area off Mumbai coast brewing into a cyclonic storm: IMD

The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Maharashtra and Gujarat comes after Cyclone Amphan battered West Bengal and Odisha just a week ago.

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The low pressure is formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat and may bring heavy rains in these two states. (HT photo/ Samir Jana)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday a low-pressure area building on the country’s western coast in the Arabian Sea will develop into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours.

“A low-pressure area formed over South East & adjoining East Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours,” IMD tweeted.

The low pressure is formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat and may bring heavy rains in these two states.



Another storm is building over the Arabian Sea and is close to the African coast and likely to bring rain and strong winds in Oman and Yemen, the weather bureau has forecast.

IMD had on Thursday the monsoon was likely to arrive in Kerala, which marks the beginning of the four-month rainy season when India receives 70% of its annual rainfall, around its normal onset date of June 1.

It said there were new developing patterns that could speed up the progress of the rain system. IMD on May 15 said the onset was likely to be delayed by four days and the monsoon was expected to arrive on June 5.

The monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around June 1 and advances northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country around July 15.

IMD said conditions were becoming favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives-Comorin area, south-west and the south-east Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

