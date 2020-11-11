Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / LS Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

LS Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

Om Birla tweeted, “Your remarkable contribution in the field of education as ‘National Education Day’ is an inspiration for everyone today.”

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education minister of India, on his birth anniversary at Central Hall of the Parliament. The Central Hall of the Parliament was well decorated with lights and florals.

Birla tweeted, “A heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the eminent freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of India, awarded with the Bharat Ratna. Your remarkable contribution in the field of education as ‘National Education Day’ is an inspiration for everyone today.”

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu remembered Azad for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity.

“Tributes to veteran freedom fighter and nationalist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity,” he tweeted. The National education day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas is celebrated every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Nov 11, 2020 16:27 IST
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:41 IST
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Nov 11, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge
Nov 11, 2020 16:34 IST
Second sero survey: samples to be taken from three civic hospitals
Nov 11, 2020 16:33 IST
Grounded Malaysian pilot’s noodle shop is a hit among people
Nov 11, 2020 16:32 IST
Trump loyalists appointed to Pentagon jobs after Esper firing
Nov 11, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.