LS Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education minister of India, on his birth anniversary at Central Hall of the Parliament. The Central Hall of the Parliament was well decorated with lights and florals.

Birla tweeted, “A heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the eminent freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of India, awarded with the Bharat Ratna. Your remarkable contribution in the field of education as ‘National Education Day’ is an inspiration for everyone today.”

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu remembered Azad for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity.

“Tributes to veteran freedom fighter and nationalist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity,” he tweeted. The National education day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas is celebrated every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.