Sections
Home / India News / Lt Col moves HC against apps ban

Lt Col moves HC against apps ban

New Delhi: A Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army on Monday approached the Delhi high court to challenge a move that bans armed forces officials from using social networking...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

A Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army on Monday approached the Delhi high court to challenge a move that bans armed forces officials from using social networking platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The petition, which is likely to be heard on Tuesday, sought the court’s direction to the Director General of Military Intelligence to withdraw the June 6 policy which ordered all members of the army to delete their accounts from Facebook, Instagram and 87 other applications.

Lieutenant Colonel PK Choudhary, who is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir, said in the plea that he is an active user of Facebook and uses the platform to connect with his friends and family, as most of them are settled abroad, including his daughter.



In the petition, filed through advocates Shivank Pratap Singh and Sanandika Pratap Singh, the officer sought a direction to the central government through the defence ministry to withdraw its June 6 policy to “ensure that the fundamental rights of armed forces personnel are not abrogated amended or modified by arbitrary executive action which is not backed by the mandate of law, offends the provisions of the Army Act and Rules made thereunder and is unconstitutional”.

The plea said Choudhary found out through a July 9 news report about the army’s order requiring him and other personnel to delete Facebook, Instagram and 87 other applications by July 15.

On July 10, he received a letter titled “Policy On Use Of Social Media Platforms And Mobile Phones In IA” issued by the Director General of Military Intelligence, banning the use of 89 applications and websites and directed deletion the accounts, the plea said, adding that as the policy is classified as restricted, he was not reproducing any part of it in the plea.

Other than social networking websites, the banned services included dating apps such as Tinder, OkCupid and Couch Surfing. The social media apps that are a no-go area for soldiers include messaging platforms, video-hosting sites, gaming and dating apps, and also some e-commerce options.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Jul 14, 2020 00:35 IST
Two men snatch bike, threaten cops at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 10
Jul 14, 2020 00:34 IST
Trials end successfully, but PGIMER to continue taking plasma donations
Jul 14, 2020 00:32 IST
Wanted gangster, aides open fire at Ludhiana realtor
Jul 14, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.