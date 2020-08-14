Lt Colonel KS Rawat among 3 Shaurya Chakra awardees for Independence Day

Three armed forces personnel have been conferred with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra award for military personnel on the Independence Day tomorrow. Lieutenant Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat of Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Major Anil URS of 4 Maratha Light Infantry and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey of Rajput Regiment 44 battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles have been named for the highest gallantry award being conferred this year.

Lt Colonel KS Rawat, Sena Medal, was team leader of a mission oriented team deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for conduct of counter-infiltration and terrorist operations.

Major Anil is a company commander deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey was also posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt. Colonel Rawat was awarded the gallantry medal for leading his team into a 36 hour ambush of terrorists attempting to infiltrate. He gave specific positions for two terrorists resulting in their successful elimination. He also guided his team to safety from the retaliatory fire by the enemy and later located the remaining terrorists, eliminating two of them and grievously injuring others.

Major Anil laid an ambush based on intelligence inputs of terrorists’ movement across the LOC and their plans to cross the LC to attack Indian military personnel. He led his team efficiently to bring down five terrorists despite receiving heavy fire from enemy troops. He is awarded the gallantry medal for “extraordinary leadership, nerves of steel and spirit of service before self.