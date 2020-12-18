Lucknow diocese moves HC on Sherwood College control

Haldwani: In a new twist to the controversy over control of Nainital’s famous Sherwood College, the Diocese of Lucknow has moved the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday stating that it is the real legal guardian of the institute, not the Diocese of Agra.

Rakesh Sobti, the legal advisor of Bishop Vijay Mantode, bishop of Church of India, Lucknow Diocese, said: “The Diocese of Agra is trying to take charge of the college illegally by posting an interim principal. They are not the legal guardians of the college. We have now kept our stance in front of the Uttarakhand High Court and our management committee is the only registered committee.”

He added that Allahabad High Court in 2010 ordered that the bishop of Church of India is the legal guardian of the management of the College and “this order is valid today also”.

The Uttarakhand High Court will hear the matter on Tuesday along with other parties, the Diocese of Agra and current principal of the Sherwood College, Amandeep Sandhu.

The storied college’s alumni include actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kabir Bedi,and Ram Kapoor, and legendary soldier Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw .

Over the weekend, police were deployed in the college campus after newly appointed interim principal, Peter Emmanuel, went to take charge but was denied entry by college staff.

In October, Amandeep Sandhu was suspended by the college’s management over various issues including a pending inquiry into allegations of lapses in statutory compliances; and Emmanuel was appointed as interim principal.

Sandhu challenged the appointment in the local court saying the Agra diocese has no powers to remove the principal and only chairman of the college society has appointment powers.

The Sherwood Diocesan College Society is run by the Diocese of Agra, (Church of North India) since 1976. Emmanuel was appointed as an interim principal by the chairman of the Sherwood Diocesan College Society.

The dispute started in 1976 after the Lucknow diocese was divided into two parts, Lucknow and Agra, with the latter covering western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The college came under the diocese of Agra, a claim disputed by Lucknow diocese.

Speaking about the new controversy, Emmanuel said, “The Diocese of Lucknow was divided in 1976 and since then the Diocese of Agra has been managing the college. It was decided then and all legal procedures have been followed since then. The claim that they are making now is illegal and the court will decide it on Tuesday.”

Sandhu, the current principal of Sherwood College said, “We will follow the Hon’ble Court’s orders. All parties have been called for hearing on Tuesday and everyone will present their points to the court; and whoever is declared as the legal chairman of the college, we will hand over the managerial work of the college to them.”