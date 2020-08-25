Lucknow DM orders probe after Covid patient’s complaint against public health centre

The patient had made several videos exposing alleged anomalies at the hospital and they had gone viral. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

The district administration has ordered a magisterial probe into allegations by a Covid-19 patient against the staff of the TS Mishra hospital and primary health centre (PHC) in Lucknow’s Gudamba area.

The patient had made several videos exposing alleged anomalies at the hospital and they had gone viral.

The complainant alleged that after he raised his voice against poor facilities, the hospital staff misbehaved with him and also beat him up. Later the hospital allegedly tried to discharge the patient on the basis of an antigen test.

“The probe will be conducted by ADM finance and revenue,” said an order by the district magistrate on Monday.

The probe order came on a day when Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath said that the state government was committed to providing the best treatment to all Covid-19 patients and ordered an increase in the number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals in the state to ensure that there is always a surplus of beds at these facilities.