Sections
Home / India News / Lucknow’s KGMU pins hopes on asymptomatic donors for Covid-19 plasma therapy

Lucknow’s KGMU pins hopes on asymptomatic donors for Covid-19 plasma therapy

Although these donors have developed antibodies for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, they have never tested positive for the Covid-19 infection earlier nor were they hospitalised.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:06 IST

By Gaurav Saigal| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Lucknow

King George’s Medical University is understood to be the first institute in Uttar Pradesh to use plasma from asymptomatic people to treat active Covid-19 patients. (HT PHOTO)

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has started obtaining plasma from asymptomatic people for transfusion to Covid-19 patients in different hospital.

Although these donors have developed antibodies for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, they have never tested positive for the Covid-19 infection earlier nor were they hospitalised.

The medical university is understood to be the first institute in Uttar Pradesh to resort to this method. It had earlier given the plasma of cured Covid-19 patients to those under treatment for the disease.

“We took plasma from five people after antibodies (for the virus) were found. Their antibody levels were good enough. Their plasma can be transfused to Covid-19 patients in the hospital. They never tested positive (for the coronavirus infection earlier), neither were they admitted for Covid-19 treatment,” Prof Tulika Chandra, head of the department of transfusion medicine at KGMU, said on Tuesday,



Also read: More than 700 have been administered plasma therapy for Covid-19 in Delhi

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from Covid-19 and transfusing those antibodies into an active coronavirus patient to boost the immune system to fight the disease.

Out of the five asymptomatic plasma donors, the antibody level in three was higher than the normal range. For the two others, the level was within the range.

Antibody test was conducted to check if the person ever had Covid-19 infection and whether she or he recovered as an asymptomatic patient.

Till now, 59 people have donated plasma. Five of the donors were asymptomatic people and the remaining by cured Covid-19 patients, who were admitted in hospital and then discharged.

“Hopefully, as the second option of getting plasma from asymptomatic people is open now, donations will go up manifold in a few days and we shall be able to help more patients in the state,” said Prof Chandra.

She said efforts will be made to get plasma donation from regular voluntary blood donors if they have antibodies for coronavirus.

For this, blood donors will be tested for antibodies. If antibodies are found, they will be motivated to go for plasma donation.

“They are coming for donation themselves. Hopefully, they will agree to donate plasma instead of whole blood. This will be done at the same blood bank. So, it will hardly make a difference to the donors,” said Prof Chandra.

“But certainly this will increase the stock of plasma with antibodies manifold,” she said.

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, who test positive for antibodies, can volunteer for plasma donation. Besides, other voluntary blood donors will be tested for antibodies. If antibodies for the virus are found, these people will be asked to donate plasma, instead of whole blood.

Every day between 50 and 100 blood donors go to the KGMU blood bank to obtain blood for a patient and donate a unit in exchange. The number includes voluntary blood donors. All of them will be tested for antibodies.

“Even if we get four blood donors a day, who test positive for antibodies, we hope it will be a good number for plasma donation. This will be apart from those who got treated for Covid-19 and came for plasma donation,” said Prof Chandra.

She said a shift from whole blood donation to plasma in some cases will make ‘no or very little’ impact on the stock of blood units at the blood bank.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three arrested in connection with killing of journalist in UP’s Ballia
Aug 25, 2020 11:12 IST
Covid-19 shadow on Haryana assembly session: After CM, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma tests positive
Aug 25, 2020 11:11 IST
1 dead after landslide in Jammu-Srinagar highway; traffic movement blocked
Aug 25, 2020 11:18 IST
Nolan sent graceful email to firm that said it designed Tenet logo first
Aug 25, 2020 11:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.