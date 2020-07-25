Sections
Home / India News / Lucknow’s most wanted criminal Tinku Kapala killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow’s most wanted criminal Tinku Kapala killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh

Kapala had over two dozen cases against him including robbery, murder, attempt to murder and other serious charges under the Arms Act.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Image for representation. (File photo)

Tinku Kapala aka Kamal Kishore, Lucknow’s most wanted criminal was killed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force during an encounter in Barabanki on Friday night, HT’s Hindi language publication Live Hindustan reported. Kapala had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. In 2019, he was reported to have killed two people during a robbery. While his accomplices were caught by the police, he managed to dodge the police. The STF has seized ammunition and cartridges from the spot. His partner is being looked for.

Kapala had over two dozen cases against him including robbery, murder, attempt to murder and other serious charges under the Arms Act. The police and the STF team were looking for him for a long time.

On Friday night, the STF acted on a tip that Kapala will be near the Lucknow-Barabanki border to carry out a major crime. On the said information, the STF laid a trap in ​​Barabanki. Kapala tried to escape but was killed in an encounter with the STF.

According to officials, Tinku Kapala alias Kamal Kishore alias Hemant Kumar alias Sanjay alias Mama used to go underground after committing a big crime. Apart from UP, he was also behind some big robberies in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Several cases were also registered against him in Vadodara, Gujarat and Pune, Maharashtra.



