Sections
Home / India News / M P Veerendra Kumar dies at 84

M P Veerendra Kumar dies at 84

Veerendra Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala and a former union minister, was 84.

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Kozhikode

M P Veerendra Kumar has passed away (PTI)

M P Veerendra Kumar, the Managing Director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi and a member of PTI’s Board of Directors, died Thursday at a private hospital following cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Veerendra Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala and a former union minister, was 84.

“He was admitted to the hospital here due to some health complications. But unfortunately he passed away a little before 11 PM,” the sources told PTI.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, M V Shreyams Kumar, who is the Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi.



Veerendra Kumar was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987 and to the Lok Sabha twice.

Veerendra Kumar, the Left Democratic Front-backed Independent candidate, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the elections held for the lone seat from Kerala in March 2018.

His last rites will be held at Wayanad tomorrow.

Veerendra Kumar had served thrice as the Chairman of Press Trust of India, and at the time of his death was one of the directors in the news agency’s board.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Party row: Lodhi Club submits internal inquiry report to Ludhiana DC
May 29, 2020 01:59 IST
Over 15,000 migrants board Shramik trains from Ludhiana railway station today
May 29, 2020 01:56 IST
Cong misrule will be exposed soon, says new Ludhiana BJP chief
May 29, 2020 01:54 IST
Ludhiana school bus operators stage stir, demand relief package
May 29, 2020 01:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.