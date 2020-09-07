Sections
Mach 6, over 30km in 20 seconds: India test fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Officials called the successful test flight of the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) a significant leap in indigenous defence technologies. (HT Photo/DRDO)

India on Monday successfully flight tested the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) for the first time from the Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, officials said.

The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Officials called the successful test flight of HSTDV a significant leap in indigenous defence technologies.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO over the successful test flight of the HSTDV. “I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them,” Singh tweeted.

Here’s all you need to know about the hypersonic weapon system:



* HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight. It can cruise at a speed of Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound, and rise up to an altitude of 32.5km in 20 seconds.

* It can be used to intercept incoming missiles in the outer or the inner atmosphere.

* Among its multiple civilian applications, it can be as energy-efficient, low cost and reusable satellite-launch vehicle and long-range cruise missile.

 

* DRDO will have the capacity to develop a hypersonic missile with scramjet engine in next five years.

* The HSTDV cruise vehicle is mounted on a solid rocket motor, which takes it to a required altitude. Once it attains certain mach numbers for speed, the cruise vehicle will be ejected out of the launch vehicle. After that, the scramjet engine is ignited automatically.

* Hypersonic weapons are specifically designed for increased survivability against modern ballistic missile defence systems. These missiles are capable of delivering conventional or nuclear payloads at speeds not imagined hitertoo over long ranges.

* The only other countries that possess this technology are the US, Russia and China.

(With agency inputs)

