Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Made in India Covid-19 vaccine soon’: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

‘Made in India Covid-19 vaccine soon’: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

PM Modi also hailed the role of the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, the disease cased by the virus.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 08:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated most of his speech to Covid-19. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an India-made vaccine for the coronavirus disease, which has killed more than 48,000 people and affected over 2.4 million people in the country, will be out soon. In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that the government is waiting for a green signal from scientists.

“All of us are waiting for a vaccine for Covid-19. I want to tell you that three vaccine candidates are at different stages of testing in the country,” said the prime minister.

“As soon as our experts and scientists give the green signal, a Made in India Covid-19 vaccine will be available soon,” he added.

He also hailed the role of the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, the disease cased by the virus. PM Modi said that the government will produce the potential vaccine on a large scale.



“We have prepared the infrastructure to provide the vaccine to every person in the country,” he said.

The coronavirus disease rapidly spread across the world since its outbreak was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. After China, the disease took Europe in its grip, killing millions and wiping off decades of progress.

It then reached the United States, which remains the hardest hit country. Apart from the loss of lives, the economic impact was also brutal and many professionals became jobless due to the pandemic. The US saw one of its worst jobless rates due to the coronavirus disease.

But as soon as the disease started spreading, efforts began to find a cure. Many pharmaceutical companies and governments announced the trial of their potential vaccine candidates. In fact, as many as 100 vaccine candidates were being tested across the world, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In India, there were three vaccines which were at different stages of development. The clinical trials of these vaccine candidates were being done together with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at various sites acorss the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JEE Mains 2020 admit card release date: Here’s when to expect
Aug 15, 2020 09:21 IST
On 74th I-Day, take pledge to fulfill PM’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Shah
Aug 15, 2020 09:17 IST
Bayern debacle was Barcelona’s worst defeat in almost 80 years
Aug 15, 2020 09:18 IST
Ex-worker to pay Tesla $25,000 in attorneys’ fees. Here’s why
Aug 15, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.