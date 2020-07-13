Sections
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: Bank robbery accused shot at, injured by police in encounter

Madhya Pradesh: Bank robbery accused shot at, injured by police in encounter

Bhopal/Indore: Three persons, accused of a bank robbery in Indore on Friday afternoon, have been arrested, police said. Earlier, two more persons, who were allegedly involved in...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 09:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Bhopal/Indore: Three persons, accused of a bank robbery in Indore on Friday afternoon, have been arrested, police said.

Earlier, two more persons, who were allegedly involved in the bank heist, have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Karde, Shubham Verma, Ankur Chauksey, Rohit Yadav and bank guard Rajesh.

“An encounter led to the arrest of three persons. Karde and Chauksey sustained bullet injuries, while Verma was hurt in his legs, as tried to jump off a bridge,” said HN Mishra, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Indore.



“Four armed men robbed a private bank’s branch at Pardesipura in Indore on Friday afternoon and decamped with Rs 5.35 lakh. Preliminary investigation revealed suspicious behaviour of Rajesh, the bank’s security guard. Later, he confessed to his crime and told the police that he had helped the four armed robbers to loot the bank,” Mishra said.

“We got a tip-off that the three accused, Karde (24), Verma (20), and Chauksey (30), were present near the super corridor bridge in Indore and a police team was sent there to nab them. The trio fired at the police team unprovoked. The police, too, opened retaliatory fire. Karde and Chauksey sustained bullet injuries. While Verma got hurt while trying to escape,” Mishra said.

On Saturday, the fourth accused Rohit Yadav (28) was arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Indore, Shashikant Kankane; Indore city superintendent of police (CSP) Nihit Upadhyaya; Pardesipura police station in-charge Rahul Sharma; Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni; and constable Mukesh Singh also sustained injuries in the encounter, the DIG said.

Police have recovered Rs 3.10 lakh of the stolen cash and two country-made pistols from the accused.

Nine accused, who were involved in loot of ornaments and cash from a trader’s family at an apartment in Usha Nagar, Indore, last Wednesday afternoon have been also been arrested. The looters held the women and a three-old child of the family hostage while carrying out the loot. The arrested accused also include the guard of the apartment, the DIG added.

(With additional inputs from Neha Jain in Indore)

