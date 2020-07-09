Madhya Pradesh CM congratulates Ujjain police for Vikas Dubey’s arrest, says he didn’t understand Mahakal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the state police for arresting dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

“I congratulate Ujjain Police for arresting Vikas Dubey,” Chouhan said on Twitter. “Those who think their sins will wash away by going to Mahakal, they have not understood the Lord. Our government won’t spare any criminal,” he said in another tweet.

Chouhan further tweeted that he has spoken to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Police will handover the gangster to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the arrest of the UP gangster.

“We had alerted our police about him and arrested him from Mahakal temple. He is in our custody. We have informed UP police about him. I will tell this much only and give details later,” Mishra told reporters.

Dubey had been on the run since the killing of eight policemen in Bikru village near Kanpur on July 3. The cops pwere part of a team that went to the vilage to arrest the gangster after a case of attempt to murder was registered against him.

When the police team reached the village, it found the road was blocked by an earthmover. As soon as they got down from their vehicles, Dubey’s men started raining down bullets on them. A deputy superintendent of police was among those killed and Dubey fled the village.

The police then launched a massive manhunt and even razed the gangster’s house. More than 40 teams were formed to track his movement. He managed to give a slip to cops in Fridabad in Haryana.

In the five-day-long chase, the police killed five of Dubey’s close aides and questioned many people. He was finally arrested on Thursday.