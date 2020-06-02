Madhya Pradesh cop suspended for negligence in rape and murder of 4-year-old

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Thursday. The girl’s body was found in a well. (Representative Photo)

A police inspector in Madhya Pradesh was suspended and another cop given a showcause notice on Monday by the district Superintendent of Police (SP) for showing negligence in an incident in which a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered.

The incident took place in Chhatarpur district on Thursday night, said the police.

According to police, the girl’s father residing in a village under Nowgaon police station lodged a complaint with the police on Friday that his daughter was asleep with him outside his house on Thursday night. When he woke up on Friday morning, his daughter was missing. During a search by the family and others, her dead body was found in a well.

Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur district, Kumar Saurabh said, “During a post-mortem examination a sexual assault on the girl was confirmed. However, it’s yet to be confirmed whether it is a case of rape or gang rape. An FIR was lodged against an unknown person under sections 376 AB and 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of children against sexual offences (POCSO) Act. An arrest is yet to be made in this connection. Some persons have been detained and interrogation is going on.”

He said police inspector of Nowgaon police station Baijnath Sharma was suspended and sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of the area was issued a show cause notice on the charges of dereliction of duty after the crime was reported to the police station.