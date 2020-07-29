Sections
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 patient allegedly commits suicide at Covid Care Centre

Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 patient allegedly commits suicide at Covid Care Centre

Sagar: A coronavirus disease (Covid-1) patient (35) allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night at a Covid Care Centre at Mahoba Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district,...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:08 IST

By Anupam Pateriya,

Sagar: A coronavirus disease (Covid-1) patient (35) allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night at a Covid Care Centre at Mahoba Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, which is located 344 kilometres north-east of Bhopal, police said.

The Covid-19 patient was found dead on the balcony of the Covid Care Centre, the police added.

The deceased was a resident of Chhatarpur district and had tested Covid-19 positive two days ago.

“I spoke to him on Tuesday evening, when he complained to me of a loss of appetite. We are clueless what made him take this drastic step,” the deceased’s uncle said.



The police have started a probe into his death.

“We got the information about a Covid-19 patient’s death by suicide. An investigation has started. We are looking into whether there was any foul play in his death,” said Umesh Shukla, city superintendent of police (CSP), Chhatarpur.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre calls Jagan Reddy, KCR for meet over water dispute between states
Jul 29, 2020 17:54 IST
Anisha shares picture with her ‘true love’, Ranveer drops funny comment
Jul 29, 2020 17:52 IST
Hong Kong economy contracts 9 per cent in latest quarter
Jul 29, 2020 17:46 IST
Don’t pay extra when booking via travel agent on Vande Bharat flights: Govt
Jul 29, 2020 17:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.