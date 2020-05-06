Madhya Pradesh government to pay for education of poor children from Class 1 to PhD

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced financial assistance to the poor under the Sambal scheme which he re-launched on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that the Madhya Pradesh government will bear the education expenses of children from poor families under the Sambal scheme. He further said that the BJP government in the state will pay for the children’s education from Class 1 to PhD.

“The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of education for poor children from Class 1 to PhD under the Sambal scheme. The state government will also pay the fees of private colleges for higher education. The poor are requested to encourage their child to study,” Scindia said on Twitter.

He also said that the Sambal scheme is for all the underprivileged classes of the society, and that the previous Congress government had discontinued the scheme due to political grudge. “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan again started this scheme today,” Scindia said in another tweet, tagging Chouhan.

The scheme was launched by Chouhan on Tuesday, and he announced that Rs 1,863 crore was transferred on the first day electronically. He gave the details of the scheme on Instagram.

He also announced that the government is merging ‘Super 5000’ scheme with this under which the students from the underprivileged section, who score the highest marks in Class 12, will be given an additional amount of Rs 30,000.

“The Sambal scheme is starting in a new format today. Hope this will rid the poor of their problems, and make their lives easier,” Chouhan further said in the Instagram post.

The Sambal scheme was started by the BJP government in 2018, in its earlier tenure. Under the scheme, families below the poverty line and registered labourers of the unorganised sector from the state were provided electricity at cost of Rs 200 per month.

Around 1.8 crore people from the weaker sections of the society were covered under the scheme.