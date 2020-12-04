Sections
Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for killing ailing mother to implicate rivals

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for killing ailing mother to implicate rivals

The victim’s son told police he suspected the role of two villagers in the murder even as the investigators found his statement incoherent. He eventually confessed to having killed his mother

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Morena

Representational Image.

A man was on Thursday arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district for allegedly killing his 65-year-old ailing mother to avoid her treatment and implicate his rivals for her murder, investigators said on Friday.

Police said Javitri Kushwah was found dead on November 28 and prompted them to lodge a murder case. Gayaram Kushwah, her son, told police he suspected the role of two villagers in the murder even as the investigators found his statement incoherent. He eventually confessed to having killed his mother to also implicate the two villagers.

Jaiveer Singh Bhaduaria, a police officer, said the 65-year-old was ailing and bedridden. “Gayaram strangulated her in an intoxicated state on November 27 night,” he said. “Another motive behind the murder was Gayaram wanted to extort money from his rivals, the two villagers whom he wanted to implicate in the murder case. Earlier, he had accused these two villagers of kidnapping his daughter about four years back. Later, he extorted lakhs of rupees from them in the name of settling the case.”

Bhaduria said the accused said his mother was already dying given her ailing condition. “Hence, he strangulated her.”

