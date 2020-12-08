Madhya Pradesh minister told to exit bungalow, dept regrets, officer shifted

As the eviction notice caused a flutter in the government, the PWD authorities shifted the executive engineer to Bhopal from Gwalior. (Photo@imarti_devi)

The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Madhya Pradesh government has expressed regret and shifted its executive engineer from his post in Gwalior for having issued a notice to minister for woman and child development Imarti Devi, asking her to vacate the government bungalow she is occupying in Gwalior.

Imarti Devi, who was one of six ministers among 22 Congress MLAs who resigned from the state assembly on March 10 this year in an act of rebellion against the then chief minister Kamal Nath, lost the by-election held in November from Dabra (SC) assembly constituency. She, however, continues to hold her portfolio.

Post the loss, she sent her resignation letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The resignation is yet to be accepted.

Executive engineer of PWD, division-I, Gwalior Omhari Sharma in a notice dated December 2, 2020 which was received by the minister on Saturday, while addressing her as the ‘then cabinet minister’ asked her to vacate the government bungalow no. 44A, RC Road, Gwalior, while stating that the bungalow had been allotted to her for the period till she remained a minister.

“Since you are not holding any post at present you are requested to vacate the bungalow and give its possession to the PWD,” read the notice to the minister.

As the eviction notice caused a flutter in the government, the PWD authorities shifted the executive engineer to Bhopal from Gwalior and attached him with the officer of engineer-in-chief, Bhopal, through an order issued on Sunday. In a subsequent letter to the minister, the department also regretted issuance of the notice to her, as per officials.

State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “When the minister has tendered her resignation she should herself have vacated the government bungalow on moral grounds.”

State BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai said, “The state government’s action against the executive engineer is a correct step. He deserved the punishment. It is very surprising that the officer issued the notice to the minister despite the fact she continues to hold her portfolio.”