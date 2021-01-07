Sections
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: NMDC resumes diamond mining in Panna after forest department nod

Madhya Pradesh: NMDC resumes diamond mining in Panna after forest department nod

The mining operation was suspended after an order from department from January 1, 2021, as the environmental clearance for the mine came to an end on December 31, 2020, said the official

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 09:51 IST

By Anupam Pateriya, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Sagar

A labourer digs a shallow diamond mine in Panna. (HT Archive)

Madhya Pradesh forest department has allowed National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to resume operation of its diamond mine at Majhgawan in Panna district of Bundelkhand region, said an official.

The operation was suspended as the environmental clearance for the mine came to an end on December 31, 2020, said the official.

An order dated January 4, 2021, sent to field director of Panna Tiger Reserve by principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), wildlife, Alok Kumar said, “The operation of diamond mine of National Mineral Development Corporation, spread in the area of 74 hectares in forest area of Gangau sanctuary of Panna, has continued for the past 50 years. The state government has extended the lease for the next 20 years and the matter of renewal of lease is pending before the State Wildlife Board and National Wildlife Board. In case of no new mining operation and no adverse impact on wildlife, the existing operation should be resumed till the clearance from the wildlife board.”

Panna Tiger Reserve field director UK Sharma said, “The order to resume the operation of the mine has been released for existing mining operation.”

NMDC diamond mining project Panna managing director SK Jain said, “We have resumed the operation. The permission has been granted for existing mining sites so we will not start work at any new mining site.”

