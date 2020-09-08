Madhya Pradesh reintroduces Deendayal Rasoi Scheme for meals at Rs 10

After coming to power in March this year, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an announcement of reintroducing the scheme. (Photo @ChouhanShivraj)

Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Scheme to provide meals at a subsidised rate to underprivileged people was re-introduced in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Now the rate per thali has been increased to Rs 10 from Rs 5, said an officer from the urban development and housing department.

The decision was taken in the fifth virtual cabinet meeting, held on Tuesday through video conferencing.

The scheme, which was launched in 2017 in 49 districts of the state in the name of BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, had been discontinued by the previous Congress government in May 2019. Then chief minister Kamal Nath had announced to introduce Indira Thali scheme to provide food to poor people at a subsidised rate but the scheme couldn’t be implemented.

The initiative replicated the state-run Amma canteens, started by former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, to provide food to the poor at low prices.

After coming to power in March this year, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an announcement of reintroducing the scheme.

“Now, the number of kitchens will be increased from 56 to 100 this year. The urban development department has given the responsibility to run the kitchens. The necessary changes have been made in the scheme to get the financial support as the municipal corporations, which were bearing the responsibility of running the kitchens effectively, had complained of financial crunch earlier,” said the officer, who did not wish to be named.

“Under the scheme, the food civil supplies and consumer protection department has given responsibility of ensuring the availability of wheat and rice as per demand. Not only this, the state government has also given responsibility for generating funds for smooth implementation of the scheme to the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” said Narottam Mishra, minister of home department.