Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 case count goes beyond 39,000; death toll at 996

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 case count goes beyond 39,000; death toll at 996

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, health officials said.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Bhopal

The highest number of 173 new positive cases were reported from Indore, followed by 142 in Bhopal and 76 in Gwalior. (File photo)

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, health officials said.

The case count now stands at 39,025, they said.

According to them, the death toll went up to 996 after 19 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours.

Of them, three each died in Bhopal and Indore, two each in Jabalpur, Morena, Betul and Singrauli and one each in Dewas, Vidisha, Damoh, Satna and Alirajpur.



The highest number of 173 new positive cases were reported from Indore, followed by 142 in Bhopal and 76 in Gwalior.

Meanwhile, 667 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 173 to 8,516 and death toll to 333 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 7,681 Covid-19 patients, of whom 214 have succumbed to the infection.

The case count in Gwalior went up to 2,885.

At 2,284, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 2,048 such cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts since Saturday evening although all 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

The health officials said that there are 3,088 active containment zones in the state at present.

During the last nine days, Madhya Pradesh recorded 7,219 fresh cases and 129 deaths.

As on July 31, the case count was 31,806 and the death toll 867.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 39,025, active cases 9,009, new cases 868, death toll 996, recovered 29,020, total number of people tested 8,91,698.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In revamped Delhi unit, AAP to have more workers on the ground
Aug 09, 2020 23:58 IST
Gurugram records fewer than 100 new Covid-19 cases for ninth consecutive day
Aug 09, 2020 23:58 IST
45% annual funds for jobs, ration spent in 4 months
Aug 09, 2020 23:58 IST
Delhi Police promise promotion to junior cops for tracing missing children
Aug 09, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.