Madhya Pradesh's Covid-19 hotspot Indore inches towards 3,000-mark

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 hotspot Indore inches towards 3,000-mark

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 229 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, taking the total case count to 5,465 and fatalities to 258.

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:43 IST

By Agencies, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrants collect food from a stall at Indore bypass as they travel from Maharashtra and Gujarat to reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Indore on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 hotspot Indore registered 78 more positive cases on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 2,715, health department officials said. The death toll in the district has reached 105, they said.

Till Tuesday, the district had reported 2,637 Covid-19 cases.

Nearly 50 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have been found in Indore alone.

The Covid-19 outbreak was first reported in Indore on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection. Since then, it has seen the number of cases rising rapidly.



A total of 2,630 people have recovered so far from the viral infection, said officials.

Rajgarh and Singrauli, which were so far untouched by the disease, reported first Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. With this, 47 of madhya Pradesh’s 52 districts are now affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving break-up of the statewise spread of the disease, officials said on Tuesday that 42 new patients were detected in Burhanpur, followed by 21 in Khandwa, 19 in Ujjain, 16 in Bhopal, 15 in Khargone, seven in Gwalior, six each in Bhind and Betul, four each in Morena and Jhabua, two each in Jabalpur, Raisen, Barwani, Dindori and Sagar and one each in Dhar, Satna, Tikamgarh, Sheopur and Sidhi.

Apart from Indore, higher death toll was reported from Ujjain (48), Bhopal (39) and Burhanpur (11). Covid-19 deaths were also reported from Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Khandwa, Dewas, Mandsaur, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua and Sehore.

