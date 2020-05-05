Madhya Pradesh’s Covid tally crosses 3K, 1,000 recover and discharged

While MP’s death rate with 176 deaths stands at 5.77% West Bengal’s death rate is 10.56%. Maharastra and Gujarat’s death rate stands at 4% and 5.49%. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The total number of Covid positive cases in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday crossed 3,000 with 107 new cases reported, government data showed. On the positive note, around 1,000 patients were discharged from the government hospitals, official said. The tally was 3,049.

Among the states which have had more than 100 deaths Madhya Pradesh’s death rate is the second worst in the country after West Bengal. While MP’s death rate with 176 deaths stands at 5.77% West Bengal’s death rate is 10.56%. Maharastra and Gujarat’s death rate stands at 4% and 5.49%.

Of the total Covid positive cases in Madhya Pradesh Indore which saw 43 new cases in the past 24 hours to take its tally to 1654 accounts for 54% of the total cases. Indore with 79 deaths accounts for 44.84% deaths of the total 176 deaths in the state.

Ujjain’s situation continues to remain grim. It has had 184 positive cases, the third in the state’s chart after Indore and Bhopal but its death rate is the worst in the state with 40 deaths and 21.73% death rate. In the past two days Ujjain has witnessed 10 deaths including a ruling party corporator.

Notably, the central government decided on Sunday to send one team each to Indore and Bhopal to control the situation while the health minister in Madhya Pradesh requested the union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday to send a team of AIIMS, Bhopal to Ujjain to control the situation over there.

On Monday night, the state government also shifted Ujjain collector Shashank Mishra to state secretariat at Bhopal and appointed Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Ashish Singh as the new collector of Ujjain.

During a review meeting over Covid situation in the state on Tuesday chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “There should be no gap in treatment. Doctors and para medical staff are expected to work with their full capability. All essential facilities be provided to patients in dedicated Covid hospitals. There should be a constant watch on patients in Ujjain. If required help of doctors from Indore and Bhopal be sought for those patients who are on ventilators or in ICU. The death rate should not go up.”