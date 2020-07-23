Sections
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste commission chairman alleges harassment by state government

Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste commission chairman alleges harassment by state government

The commission’s chairman Anand Ahirwar also claimed that he was not allowed to enter his office on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 09:17 IST

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The BJP-led state government was harassing him, chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste Commission alleged on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

The chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste Commission alleged on Wednesday that the BJP-led state government was harassing him as the body decided to probe the incident in Guna where a dalit couple allegedly consumed pesticide and another couple from the family was beaten up by police.

The commission’s chairman Anand Ahirwar also claimed that he was not allowed to enter his office on Wednesday. The office, Ahirwar alleged, was locked after an order from the secretary, who said he had got the order to the effect from the state government.

“Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancelled on March 25 all the appointments made on different state commissions and boards by previous Congress-led state government. I challenged the state government’s order in the high court Jabalpur bench and got a stay on the government’s order,” said Ahirwar.

“I was coming to office daily and discharging my duties. On July 16 and 17, I visited Guna to probe the matter in which a dalit couple allegedly consumed pesticide and other members of the family were beaten up by police during an anti-encroachment action of the district administration. The police booked all the family members including the couple who consumed pesticide. Police admitted the couple to the hospital but didn’t provide any medical aid to those who were beaten up by police brutally,” he added.



“In the report, which I was about to submit to the state government on Wednesday, I recommended withdrawal of the criminal cases against the family and provide them with a ration card and also education to kids in the family. I also recommended that an FIR should be registered against the police. But before I could submit the report, the state government blocked my entry to my own office,” said the Scheduled Caste Commission chairman.

Despite repeated attempts, tribal department’s principal secretary Pallavi Jain Govil and commissioner Chandrashekhar Borkar couldn’t be reached for their comments. They didn’t respond to phone calls and text messages.

MP BJP spokesperson Rajnesh Agrawal said, “If Anand Ahirwar has any genuine grudge against the government he can lodge a complaint to the government authorities but he seems to be more interested in politicising the issues for obvious reasons. The state government took immediate action in respect with Guna incident and an inquiry has been ordered but still he is trying to draw political mileage from the same.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WHO, Africa CDC explore traditional medicine for Covid-19
Jul 23, 2020 10:30 IST
Jolted by series of earthquakes, many residents spending nights in tents
Jul 23, 2020 10:25 IST
Thank you Hansa
Jul 23, 2020 10:21 IST
Ranveer shares new beachside picture, see Deepika’s reaction
Jul 23, 2020 10:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.