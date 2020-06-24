Madhya Pradesh to launch ‘Kill Corona campaign’ from July 1 to screen entire population

As per the communiqué, CM issued instructions commissioners and collectors across the state to start necessary preparations for this campaign immediately. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh government will launch a ‘Kill Corona campaign’ from July 1 to screen entire population of the state in a fortnight, said government officials.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by chief minister Shviraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday evening.

“The campaign will start from Bhopal. In this important campaign of controlling virus and to generate health awareness, the government and society will work together in all districts of the state. Kill Corona campaign will cover each family. Teams are being formed in this regard. Covid mitra will also be made, who will work voluntarily for this campaign”, said an official communiqué.

As per the communiqué, CM issued instructions commissioners and collectors across the state to start necessary preparations for this campaign immediately. “A meaningful message will be conveyed by this unique and major campaign to other states too,” he added.

Chouhan said, “Now, the task of identifying the suspected patients quickly and treatment to them will become easier through door to door survey in the state. The speed of the campaign should be accelerated with the support of members of crisis management groups of the districts and all. The growth rate and number of corona active cases is less in Madhya Pradesh. The state stood at the second position in the country with recovery rate of 76.1%.”

He made an appeal to people to cooperate with the survey teams in providing information to them. “The survey teams will comprise female and male health workers, Asha Workers and Aaganbadi Workers. Citizens will be able to get necessary consultation and treatment if symptoms of cough and cold besides dengue, malaria and diarrhoea are found. Entry of this information will be registered by using Sarthak App. Total 10,000 survey teams will function and at an estimate they will visit 10 lakh houses every day. One team will cover about 100 houses”, said the CM.

Additional chief secretary, health department Mohd Suleman said, “Population of Madhya Pradesh is around 8 crore now. The entire population will be covered in a fortnight during this door to door campaign. Hence, there will be equal emphasis on urban as well as rural areas. During the survey the teams will gather information about vector borne diseases too so that people could be treated immediately for such diseases too.”

As per the health department’s bulletin released on Wednesday evening the state has registered so far as many as 12,448 Covid-19 patients out of whom 9473 have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals and 534 have died.