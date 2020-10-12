Sections
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies after giving birth to 16th child, newborn dead too

Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies after giving birth to 16th child, newborn dead too

The woman, Sukhrani Ahirwar from Padajhir village in the district, delivered a baby boy at home on Saturday, Kallo Bai Vishwakarma, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), said.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 08:53 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Damoh Madhya Pradesh

The condition of the woman and her newborn turned critical and they were rushed to a primary health centre, where both of them were pronounced dead, Vishwakarma added. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A 45-year-old woman gave birth to her 16th child in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, but both of them died soon afterwards, a local health worker said on Sunday.

The woman, Sukhrani Ahirwar from Padajhir village in the district, delivered a baby boy at home on Saturday, Kallo Bai Vishwakarma, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), said.

“However, the condition of the woman and her newborn turned critical and they were rushed to a primary health centre, where both of them were pronounced dead,” she added.

According to her, Ahirwar had given birth to 15 children earlier, however, the family had lost seven of them.

District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sangeeta Trivedi confirmed the incident.

