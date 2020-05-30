Sections
Home / India News / Madras HC declares Jayalalithaa’s nephew and niece as her legal heir

Madras HC declares Jayalalithaa’s nephew and niece as her legal heir

With regard to self acquisitions of Jayalalithaa, the petitioner and the respondent are the legal heirs as per Section 15(1)(d) of the Hindu Succession Act,1956.

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Chennai

The nephew and niece of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa are entitled to succeed to the estate of their aunt, the Madras High Court ruled on Friday. (PTI File Photo )

Two days after it declared the nephew and niece of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa as her legal heir, the Madras High Court on Friday said the duo was entitled to her properties under the Hindu Succession Act.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose passed an order in which it stated that Deepak and Deepa, nephew and niece of Jayalalithaa were her legal heir as per section 15(2)(a) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 “... Hence, in the order passed on May 27 it has been inadvertently stated that the petitioner (Deepak) and Deepa have become the legal heirs of Late chief minister Dr J Jayalalithaa under Entry IV Class II of Hindu Succession Act, 1956,” it said.

However, in respect of the properties inherited by the former chief minister from her mother, the petitioner and the respondent are legal heirs as per Section 15(2)(a) of the Act.

With regard to self acquisitions of Jayalalithaa, the petitioner and the respondent are the legal heirs as per Section 15(1)(d) of the Hindu Succession Act,1956.



Accordingly, they are entitled to succeed to the estate of their aunt, the court said.

Meanwhile, referring to the arrival of Deepa at Jayalalithaa’s ‘Veda Nilayam’ residence here and addressing the media, Advocate General Vijay Narayan made a mention before the bench that she ‘made a scene.’

The bench then asked the counsel for Deepak and Deepa to instruct their clients to desist from such acts and advised the duo to proceed legally in matters relating to their aunt’s assets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 neighbours beat salesman to death in Delhi’s Sagarpur
May 30, 2020 08:23 IST
Rajnath Singh talks to US defence secy over regional progress
May 30, 2020 08:18 IST
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
May 30, 2020 08:27 IST
Odisha announces Rs 17,000 crore programme to generate employment
May 30, 2020 08:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.