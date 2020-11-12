Magh Mela: Covid-negative certificate must for devotees

Magh Mela this year will be held as per schedule, in January, but several precautions have been lined up in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. For instance, all saints or devotees entering the area would be required to carry a Covid-negative certificate, officials said.

Moreover, the kalpwasis (people who lead an austere life for a month on the banks of the confluence of the rivers) would also be requested to minimise the number of visitors in their camps. No one without facemask would be allowed in the mela area, officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the district administration on Tuesday where he was apprised with the preparations for Magh Mela 2021. In the meeting, it was decided that kalpwasis would need to go through the reserve transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test three days before entering the mela area.

They will also be subjected to rapid antigen tests twice during their month-long stay.

The CM has called upon the diabetic patients to use their own discretion before deciding on the month-long stay at the banks of river Ganga, officials said.

Officials have been directed to conduct extensive sanitisation and ensure that the norms of social distancing are followed throughout the mela. “It will be mandatory for all devotees to wear facemasks in the mela area as we are committed to have a corona-free Magh Mela next year”, said the mela Adhikari, Vivek Tripathi.

According to local officials, the budget of the fair is expected to be around Rs 68 crore.