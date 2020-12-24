Sections
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits Assam

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 10:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Nagaon Assam

No damage or casualty has been reported yet. (REUTERS (Representative Image))

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hits Nagaon in Assam on Thursday morning.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 6:56 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 06:56:06 IST, Lat: 26.10 and Long: 93.01, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 65km SSE of Tezpur, Assam, India,: NCS tweeted.

No damage or casualty has been reported yet.

