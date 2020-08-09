Maha Covid cases cross 500k mark

Maharashtra on Saturday reported the highest single-day jump of 12,822 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, with the state’s tally of infections surpassing the 500,000 mark, according to official data.

While the total Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 503,084, 275 deaths took the death toll in the state to 17,367. A record 11,082 patients were also discharged from hospitals, taking the number of those who have recuperated from the infectious disease so far to 338,362.

The state breached the 500,000 mark 10 days after its tally crossed 400,000 on July 29. The 100,000 before that grim milestone were reported in 11 days. With the fresh cases, Maharashtra, if it were a country, would be the sixth biggest hot spot of the pathogen, crossing Mexico’s 469,407 Covid-19 cases, as per data available at worldometers.info.

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,304 new cases and 58 deaths were reported. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the city rose to 122,316 and the death toll jumped to 6,751.

The surge in small cities and rural areas is a cause of concern for the state, given the limited capacity of health care infrastructure in these regions. “It is concerning that the cases are increasing in rural and small cities because they don’t have adequate infrastructure to cope with the load on the health care system. Even our major cities were not in a position to deal with such a health crisis. The state government is now augmenting health infrastructure in each and every district along with the cities,” a state health department official said on condition of anonymity.

Pune city reported the highest new cases on Saturday at 1,457, along with 39 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city was 69,500 and death toll was 1,744, the official said. So far 2,647,020 tests have been carried out in the state.

Of the 275 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, 222 deaths took place in the last 48 hours, while 28 deaths took place over the last one week. The remaining 25 deaths occurred more than a week ago, according to officials.

Dr Om Shrivastava, infectious diseases specialist and member of the 11-member task force appointed by the state government for clinically ill patients, said there may be many reasons behind the high number of deaths. “One part is to do with the basics of infection control properly. It is also to do with large part of immunity of Indians and there may be other genetic factors and all of that may be coming in to play. I don’t think we know enough about the virus at this time. For all of us it is also a learning experience,” he said.