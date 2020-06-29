Maha extends lockdown till July 31 with stricter curbs

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday extended the Covid-19 lockdown by a month till July 31 while imposing stricter restrictions like reduced time allowed for shopping. The extension came a day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people of stricter curbs if lockdown violations continued.

A notification issued on Monday said jogging, running is restricted to neighbourhoods as part of the new norms. It added people will be allowed to travel within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to only attend offices and for essential services and not for shopping.

The Covid-19 cases in the state have continued to increase significantly. With 5,257 cases reported on Monday, the number of people infected has gone up to 1,69,883.

Thackeray on Sunday announced that the lockdown will not be lifted on June 30 although the state government will extend a few relaxations in a calibrated manner. He expressed unhappiness over overcrowding at public places.

The government on May 31 allowed non-essential shops to operate during regular working hours (9 am to 9 pm) on alternate days from June 4 under Mission Begin Again. The timings have now been restricted till 5 pm for the non-essential shops.

The notification said the permission for physical activities like jogging since June 3 are allowed only in the neighbourhoods.

The government has given powers to district collectors, civic commissioners, police commissioners to impose stricter norms as per the situation and if they feel necessary. An earlier order on XXX had mandated local authorities to consult with the state government in case any such need arises.

The government is also considering deferring the proposed relaxations by at least a couple of weeks given the surge in Covid-19 cases. “...[Thackeray] spoke about the relaxations in his address on Sunday, but they are unlikely to come through at least for the next two weeks. The cases are rising rapidly and most of them are due to the opening up of the activities. We are at a crucial stage of the fight against the pandemic and in such a scenario immediate relaxations would not be wise,” an official said after fresh rounds of meetings on Monday, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the government was planning further relaxation to the industrial and commercial activities and more transport facilities to support them. It was also planning to allow more staff in government and private offices.

Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta issued the notification on Monday under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act citing the continued threat of the virus.

The government has also continued its demarcation of the areas as Red and Non-Red zones on the basis of the spread of the disease. Areas governed by 19 municipal corporations, including 9 under Mumbai Metropolitan Region, continued to be under the Red Zones with stricter lockdown norms. Maharashtra has 27 municipal corporations.

The notification said the relaxations will be notified in the due course. “The relaxations will be given by issuing separate notifications like issued for earlier four phases, with due care and very cautiously,” said a second official requesting anonymity.

Mall, theatres, multiplexes, schools, colleges, gymnasiums, swimming pools continued to remain shut across the state.

