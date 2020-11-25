Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Maha govt exempts on-duty cockpit and cabin crew from mandatory Covid-19 tests

Maha govt exempts on-duty cockpit and cabin crew from mandatory Covid-19 tests

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday exempted on-duty cockpit and cabin crew members of all airlines from the mandatory RT-PCR test across airports in the state.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

The exemption, however, will be subjected to following all necessary Covid-related protocols by the respective airlines, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said in an order. (AFP photo for representation)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday exempted on-duty cockpit and cabin crew members of all airlines from the mandatory RT-PCR test across airports in the state.

The exemption, however, will be subjected to following all necessary Covid-related protocols by the respective airlines, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said in an order.

The exemption was granted after the state government received a request from the national carrier Air India in this regard, the order stated.

In its revised standard operating procedures on preventive measures to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state, issued on November 23, the state government made it mandatory for all persons seeking to enter the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry RT-PCR negative reports amid the rising number of cases in these states.



“The state government has received a request from Air India stating that it is operating Vande Bharat flights and multiple cargo flights in and out of Maharashtra on a regular basis.

“This involves a large number of flight and cockpit crew (pilots and cabin crew) to travel into Maharashtra from various states to either operate or be positioned for flight duties on a daily basis,” the order said.

However, as per the guidelines of the state, Covid RT-PCR (Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction) has been made compulsory for all persons arriving at the airport, which leads to delay in scheduling in flights, it said.

“In the light of the above state, it is stated that henceforth all on duty cabin crew and cockpit crew of all airlines carrying valid identity cards be exempted from RT-PCR test at all airports in Maharashtra subject to following of necessary Covid-related protocols by the respective airlines in the said regard,” the order stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday, says NDRF chief
Nov 25, 2020 21:42 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
Nov 25, 2020 17:34 IST
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Nov 25, 2020 20:44 IST

latest news

Citing delays, Maharashtra exempts airlines’ crew from mandatory Covid test
Nov 25, 2020 21:41 IST
Gold gains as weak US jobless data stems Wall Street optimism
Nov 25, 2020 21:40 IST
Adil Hussain: Delhi Crime didn’t resort to unnecessary violence
Nov 25, 2020 21:40 IST
Prabhas has more than Rs 1000 crore riding on his upcoming films
Nov 25, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.