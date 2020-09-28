Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Maha govt frames SOPs for reopening of restaurants: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maha govt frames SOPs for reopening of restaurants: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The chief minister interacted with representatives of associations of restaurateurs from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur via video conferencing, an official statement said.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (HT photo)

With the present lockdown in Maharashtra coming to end on September 30, the state government has framed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of restaurants and a decision will be taken once these guidelines are finalised, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

The chief minister interacted with representatives of associations of restaurateurs from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur via video conferencing, an official statement said.

“The state government has framed SOPs for reopening restaurants and those have been sent to the people concerned.

“A decision about reopening restaurants will be taken once these (SOPs) are finalised,” the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.



The chief minister said that given the Covid-19 threat, his government was taking steps cautiously and SOPs have been framed accordingly.

The SOPs are not for putting restaurateurs in trouble, he added.

Thackeray laid emphasis on wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining physical distance while living with Covid-19 and added these precautions need to be taken when restaurants are reopened.

“It will be important to take care of the health of chefs and other staffers in restaurants. They must wear masks, clean hands and ensure safety and cleanliness in restaurants,” the chief minister said.

He also spoke about the state government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative and urged restaurateurs to join it.

He also asked all the stake-holders to sit together and finalise SOPs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte said the SOPs will be finalised after holding another round of meeting with representatives of restaurants, the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Sep 29, 2020 00:02 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Sep 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Sep 29, 2020 01:45 IST

latest news

Haryana tribunal to hear appeals against HPRERA
Sep 29, 2020 02:24 IST
1,500 centres to be set up to provide equipment to Haryana farmers
Sep 29, 2020 02:19 IST
Govt brought these laws amid pandemic to avoid protests: Abhay
Sep 29, 2020 02:17 IST
Clamour for Dushyant, Ranjit Chautala’s resignations grow louder
Sep 29, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.