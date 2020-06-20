Sections
Maha records 3,874 fresh cases, state death toll crosses 6k

For the third consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded its highest 24-hour jump in coronavirus cases with 3,874 more infections on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,24,331. Mumbai,...

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:57 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

For the third consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded its highest 24-hour jump in coronavirus cases with 3,874 more infections on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,24,331. Mumbai, the worst affected city, recorded its highest single-day spike in deaths with 136 fatalities taking the tally to 3,561.

The state’s Covid-19 death toll also rose by 160 pushing the fatality count to 6,053. India’s worst-affected city, Mumbai, reported 1,190 new cases with case count reaching 65,329. Of the deaths reported on Saturday, 10 were in Jalgaon and 6 in Aurangabad, besides 136 in Mumbai.

The state’s recovery rate is 50.04%, as 64,153 patients are reported to have recovered so far, with 1,380 patients discharged on Saturday. The recovery rate in the state stands at 4.67%.

The total number of discharged patients in Mumbai was 32,867, with a recovery rate of 50%. Active cases in the city stood at 28,893. The mortality rate in the city as of Saturday was 5.45%, and the doubling rate has reached 34 days. Dharavi, one of the critical hotspots in Mumbai, reported its lowest number of cases since the first week of April. On Saturday, only seven cases were recorded, taking the total count of the area to 2,158, with 80 deaths reported so far. A makeshift 1,000-bed Covid-19 hospital has been set up in the premises of engineering company Richardson and Cruddas in Byculla, according to BMC.



In a statement on Saturday, the civic body informed that of the 1,000 beds, 300 are ICU beds with oxygen supply and other facilities. The hospital will be ready to use by the end of June.

State authorities, however, are wary about the rapid spread of the virus in some parts of the state, mainly because of the weak health infrastructure.

“We could contain the spread well in Mumbai, but the curve is disturbed due to the cases in other parts of the state. CMUddhav Thackeray has asked the district collectors and civic chiefs to pull the socks and contain the spread...,”an official said

