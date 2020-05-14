Maha tally 25k, Mumbai at 15k

Mumbai: Maharashtra breached the 25,000 mark for Covid-19 cases with the highest single-day jump of 1,495 infections on Wednesday. The state also recorded its highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period with 54 fatalities that took the toll to 975.

Mumbai also breached the 15,000 Covid-19 case mark with 800 new patients that pushed the city’s tally to 15,747. The state now has 25,922 cases, making it the state worst hit by the disease in the country.

Of the deaths recorded on Wednesday, 40 were in Mumbai, six in Pune, two each in Jalgaon, Solapur and Aurangabad, and one each Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri. The health department added that it has not added Mumbai’s 220 patients from May 7 in the total tally earlier, due to the absence of reconciliation on the portal of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of the total Covid-19 cases in the state, over 50% of the cases were reported in this month alone. Since May 1, Maharashtra has clocked 13,820 Covid-19 cases, which accounts for 53.31% of the total cases.Maharashtra’s mortality rate stood at 3.76%, but still above the national average of 3.23%.

With the numbers soaring in Aurangabad city, state health minister Rajesh Tope and district’s guardian minister Subhash Desai took stock of city’s preparedness on Wednesday. The city has 586 cases and 18 deaths. Malegaon, in Nashik district, is another hotspot in the state where cases have seen a surge. Tope visited Malegaon on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

The current doubling rate -- the number of days in which positive cases double – in Maharashtra is 11.1days while that for India is 12.5 days.