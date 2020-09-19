Mahabodhi temple’s legendary peepal tree gets ‘natural advantage’ amid Covid-19 lockdown

The legendary peepal tree at Mahabodhi temple, Bodh Gaya, under which Siddhartha, the prince, is believed to have attained enlightenment to become Buddha, has got a ‘natural’ relief during the lockdown period.

Without any spraying of nutrients in past nine months, the condition of tree is quite healthy and it is abundant with leaves.

Normally, under the supervision of the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, with which Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) has an agreement for taking care of the tree, nutrients are sprinkled once or twice a year on the tree, said a temple official.

“The tree is quite healthy and its branches have plenty of leaves. In past nine months no nutrient has been sprinkled on the tree,” said Chalinda Bhante, chief monk at Mahabodhi temple.

Scientists at the FRI said the tree has got an advantage due to less or no footfall during the lockdown period. Besides, less or no light was used in the temple premises during the period because of which the tree gained natural advantage, they said.

Also read: Stop selling fake Khadi products - Centre to Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal

After the end of complete lockdown, the temple was opened for devotees from June 8 to July 15, however, following Centre’s and Bihar government’s directive, it was shut again, said a temple management official at Bodh Gaya. He said the temple would reopen for visitors again from September 21.

Dr Amit Pandey, FRI scientist, said no or less footfall of the tourists at the temple premises benefitted the peepal tree as the soil aeration in its roots increased. “The air between soil and roots increases due to less pressure on the earth surrounding the tree because of which the tree has benefitted and become quite healthy,” he said.

“However, the scientific evidence of the benefits of less human interference because of the lockdown will be collected after our team visits the temple when things normalise,” he said.

Pandey said the BTMC officials had contacted them during the complete lockdown period when the tree started shedding leaves. “We asked for video clippings and photographs of the tree’s condition to access its condition,” he said.

“When trees get less moisture, they adopt a tactics of shedding leaves. We suggested certain measures which were adopted by the BTMC and leaf shedding stopped,” he said.

A BTMC official said the FRI scientists suggested a solution of compost and water on the western side of the root besides sapling plantation which was carried out and the tree regained its health and new leaves started to branch out.

Also read: Bodh Gaya’s Mahabodhi temple to reopen from September 21 with restrictions

He added, “The FRI had sent a pack of nutrients during the lockdown period but the need of its sprinkling has not been felt and even the scientists did not suggest it seeing the healthy condition of the tree.”

Retired head of department of botany and biotechnology department at Gaya College, Arvind Kumar Sinha, said less human interference generally give advantage to trees. “This is the reason the trees in forests grow naturally. The lockdown could have aided the natural growth of peepal tree at Mahabodhi temple complex and its roots could have got more air particles. Its leaves received a clean environment to absorb oxygen,” he said.