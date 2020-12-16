Mahakumbh 2021: 24 police stations to be set up

Twenty-four police stations would be set up for security and crowd management in Haridwar for Mahakumbh 2021.

With just a fortnight left for the fair to start, these police stations will have the responsibility of maintaining policing, law order, traffic, crowd management and patrolling the mela zone.

Kumbh police personnel will be deployed in these police stations which will be functional till April-end when the four-month Kumbh fair concludes.

Kumbh Inspector General of Police Sanjay Gunjiyal said, “The first lot of Kumbh force police personnel has arrived in the city and soon, a second batch of additional force will be joining for duty. Training has been given to Kumbh force personnel. Kumbh police station plays a vital role and are in addition to the local district police stations.”

Initially, Kumbh police stations are being made at core mela zones of Har-Ki-Pauri, Pantdeep, Bhimgoda, Sapt Rishi , Rodi Belwala, Bairagi Camp and Chandighat.

The exact number of Kumbh force personnel to be deployed will be decided by Mela administration by early mid-February, keeping in mind the Covid-19 spread.