Maharashtra: 19 new species, records discovered in 2019; 2 from Aarey Forest

From Aarey Colony, where 328.9 hectares was declared as reserved forest by the Maharashtra government in October, a new species of jumping spider was discovered last year, (HT archive)

One new species and a record has been documented from Mumbai’s recently designated forest area at Aarey Colony in Goregaon, while 17 new species and records have been identified from Maharashtra last year, according to Animal Discoveries 2019 annual report, which has been compiled by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

On an average, Maharashtra has been recording 20 new species and records annually, according to ZSI, mostly from the Western Ghats range or across isolated forest patches along the Konkan coast, including Mumbai.

In October, new floral and faunal species were discovered, including damselflies, colourful freshwater fish (Schistura), new record of a golden-backed frog from Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, and a plant species, Echinops sahyadricus, from the Western Ghats.

New species of geckos, frogs, spiders, and new records of insects and crabs were the highlights for Maharashtra last year. “Researchers from Maharashtra have been working hard and the state has been annually recording over 15 new species or records, which shows the abundant biodiversity in the state,” said Kailash Chandra, director, ZSI.

Overall, 368 faunal species were discovered and 116 new records from India. Of these 155 species alone were recorded from the Western Ghats in 2019.

From Aarey Colony, where 328.9 hectares (ha) was declared as reserved forest by the Maharashtra government in October, a new species of jumping spider was discovered last year identified as Jerzego sunillimaye. This was the first ever species of this genus Jerzego, whose taxonomic details, mating behaviour, and egg development were documented. However, this was the fourth species under this genus in the world and second from India. The species was named to honour Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife east), Maharashtra.

The ZSI report also showed a new record from Aarey of an insect species (heptacarus neotropicus) originally described from France and recorded in the area last year.

“The recent designation of Aarey as a forest is important as the commitment made to ensure the natural vegetation of any area remains protected automatically. It develops a network for the safety of the area’s biodiversity and livelihood. We expect more discoveries from these green lungs in the coming years,” said Chandra.

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “It is undoubtedly exciting that even this year, as we think we know everything about our environment, and we deal with a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, we have so many species being newly described. These findings only tell us how less we still know about our own planet and nature. The good news is that the present Maharashtra government is pro-environment, working on sustainable development and we are committed to the cause.”

Thackery’s brother Tejas along with researchers, A Khandekar and Ishan Agarwal, discovered the Amba dwarf gecko (Cnemaspis amba) from Kolhapur district last year.

The same researchers also discovered a Koyna dwarf gecko (Cnemaspis koynaensis) in Satara district.

Other geckos discovered last year include Chikhaldara brookiish gecko (Hemidactylus chikhaldaraensis) near Gawligarh Fort in Amravati district and the Giri’s brookiish gecko or the Amboli brookiish gecko (Hemidactylus varadgirii) from Amboli in Sindhudurg district named after veteran herpetologist Varad Giri.

“The trend shows many new species are getting described every year and this indicates we still have to discover the diversity. New species described from Maharashtra and Mumbai highlights the importance of this landscape as many of these species are only known from a few localities and nowhere else in the world. The protection of these species means conservation of these landscapes and vital resources which we humans need,” said Giri.

The information about the species and their habitats are essential to design a strong conservation management plan, he added.

Striking discoveries from Maharashtra Western Ghats in 2019

Some striking discoveries from the Western Ghats last year included a new species of cricket frog from the northern Western Ghats in Maharashtra called Fejervarya Marathi, or the Marathi Fejervarya frog, named after the official language of the state, where the frog is found. The research was conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University and ZSI.

Other species discovered included Channa rara -- a new species of snakehead fish --- from the Jagbudi river near Khopi village in Khed taluka in Ratnagiri district.

A new species of damselfly, Sindhudurg marsh dart (Ceriagrion chromothorax), was discovered as an endemic species of Western Ghats by Mumbai-based researchers. Damselflies are similar to dragonflies. They are small soft-bodied insects and have three pairs of long legs, and very large eyes. “These discoveries are testimony to the fact that it is essential to protect the Western Ghats not only for its rich biodiversity but as a critical source of water. The government should not give away more areas in the Western Ghats to industries and mining,” said Romulus Whitaker, veteran herpetologist and wildlife conservationist.

New records from the state in 2019

Several new records included insect species originally recorded from different parts of the world and new records identified in various districts of Maharashtra.

These included:

* An insect species (gymnodamaeus glaber) was recorded from Majiwara Thane, Ratnagiri Fort, Sinhagad Fort in Pune, and Tumsar village in Bhandara district. It was earlier known from Europe.

* A crab species (pea crab) Arcotheres pernicola was reported for the first time from India based on a collection from Alibag in Raigad district. It was earlier known from the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and Djibouti.

* A fish species (notopthiracarus pavidus pavidus) recorded from Aurangabad district in Maharashtra. Originally, it was known from Greece

(Source: Zoological Survey of India)