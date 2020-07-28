Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra: 5,877 deaths in past 27 days a cause for concern

Maharashtra: 5,877 deaths in past 27 days a cause for concern

Mumbai: Maharashtra continues to grapple with the highest Covid-19 casualties across the country, apart from having the greatest number of infections, and the increase in deaths...

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:39 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Mumbai: Maharashtra continues to grapple with the highest Covid-19 casualties across the country, apart from having the greatest number of infections, and the increase in deaths has become a cause of concern for authorities.

In the past 27 days, till July 27, a total of 5,877 Covid-19 deaths were recorded, as against 5,638 in June, 2,286 in May, 449 in April and 10 in March.

The death toll for July alone accounts for 42.33% of the total of 13,883 deaths recorded in the state so far.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 227 deaths. Of them, 39 were recorded in Mumbai, 28 in Raigad and 19 each in Panvel and Pune city.



This was 21st day when the state recorded more than 200 deaths a day.

With 13,883 deaths, the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 3.62% on Monday. When compared to the figure for last month, CFR has improved, as it was 4.57% on June 27.

But Maharashtra’s CFR continues to be the second highest in the country, after Gujarat, where CFR is 4.17% with 2,326 deaths and 55,822 cases till Sunday, according to statistics from the state medical education department.

To reduce the number of Covid-19 deaths, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed officials to form a task force for clinically ill patients in every district. The first such task force was created in Mumbai in April.

Last week, Thackeray chaired a meeting with task force members from all districts and directed them to work in tandem so that the number of casualties can be reduced. He said there has to be proper coordination among the task forces and they should seek guidance from Mumbai’s task force.

The state’s case count reached 383,723 after 7,924 cases were recorded on Monday, a dip of 1,507 cases from Sunday. This resulted in a decline in active cases from 148,601 to 1,47,592, as 8,706 patients recovered on Monday alone, according to the state health department.

As many as 221,944 infected people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals across the state.

As the state plans to open up more activities after the sixth phase of lockdown ends on July 31, there are projections that infections are likely to rise in August, officials said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday the state has reached the peak of the pandemic and cases will rise for another 15 days before hitting a plateau by mid-August.

“We are expecting a plateau or flattening of the (case) curve somewhere around August 15. Once we hit the plateau, cases will start declining,” Tope told HT.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I can’t please you’: Karthik on how he settled dispute with Andre Russell
Jul 28, 2020 11:51 IST
Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak convicted of 7 graft charges over 1MDB investment fund
Jul 28, 2020 11:46 IST
Nature Conservation Day: History, Significance, How to live sustainably
Jul 28, 2020 11:47 IST
Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2020: List of websites to check GBSHSE class 10 results online
Jul 28, 2020 11:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.