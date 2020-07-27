Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh

Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now stands at over 3.83 lakh while the death toll has climbed to 13,883 .

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A former Covid-19 patient donating plasma in Navi Mumbai on Monday, (Bachchan Kumr/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra registered 7,924 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday taking its tally to 3,83,723, the state health department said.

Out of the new cases, 1,021 were from Mumbai.

The death toll mounted to 13,883 with 227 casualties during the day.

Thirty-nine of the casualties were in Mumbai where the death toll climbed to 6,132.



A total of 8,706 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of

The total number of recovered cases in the state went up to 2,21,944 after 8,706 people were discharged on Monday.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra now stands at 1,47,592.

A total of 19,25,399 people have been tested so far for the virus in the state

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan at the virtual launch of the ICMR’s Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, sought support from the Centre for setting up an infectious disease hospital and research facility near Mumbai.

“We are trying to live with the coronavirus crisis. But this is not the last outbreak of a virus. There have been indications of possible virus outbreak in the world in the last 10 years, but we all remained self-centred. It is the time to make some preparations for similar future challenges,” Thackeray said.

He also sought extension of the ongoing supply of PPE kits and N-95 masks to the state from the Centre beyond September to deal with the rising cases of Covid-19.

