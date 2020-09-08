Maharashtra, Andhra, Karnataka, UP and Tamil Nadu account for 70% of Covid-19 deaths: Govt

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India surpassed 4.28 million on Tuesday,The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India surpassed 4.28 million on Tuesday, (HT File Photo)

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said the most coronavirus-affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 70% of Covid-19 deaths in India.

“28 states/UTs have Covid-19 case fatality rate lower than national average of 1.70%. 14 states/UTs have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases; Lakshadweep has no active cases,” the ministry stated.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said the case fatality rate is continuously declining, adding that it was at 2.15% in the first week of August, now it stands at 1.70%.

“People should come forward to get themselves tested for Covid-19 if they have symptoms. India’s Covid-19 cases per million is 3,102 which is among the lowest in the world. India’s Covid-19 deaths per million population is 53 which is among the lowest in the world,” the health ministry said.

India’s cumulative tests for detection of Covid-19 have surpassed five crore, while tests per million have witnessed a rise from 6,396 on July 1 to 36,703 as of date,the Union health ministry said.

Aggressive and widespread testing have essayed an important role in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

“The average daily tests conducted (week-wise) are demonstrating a consistent increase. This has registered a 3.2 times expansion from third week of July (3,26,971) to first week of September (10,46,470),” the ministry added.

The average Tests Per Million (TPM) Per Day have increased from 237 in the second week of July to 758 in the first week of September, it highlighted. In its Guidance Note on Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of Covid-19, the WHO has advised countries to conduct 140 tests per day per million population for comprehensive surveillance for suspect cases.

The average week-on-week data for India shows a rising improvement on this front. Expanding network of diagnostic labs has given a boost to Tests per Million. The testing lab network consists of 1668 labs in the country; 1035 labs in the government sector and 633 private labs. “The TPM have seen a sharp rise from 6,396 on July 1 to 36,703 as of today,” the ministry said.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India surpassed 4.28 million on Tuesday, a day after a record one-day jump of over 90,000 infections that pushed the country to the second spot in the world, Union health ministry data showed.

