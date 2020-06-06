Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials

The Drug Controller General of India VG Somani has approved the use of Gilead Sciences Inc’s Remdesivir drug to treat Covid-19 patients. (REUTERS)

Less than a week after India approved the use of Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, the Maharashtra government on Saturday said it will be procuring 10,000 vials of the drug to combat the pandemic in the state.

“Maharashtra Government will procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir drug. World Health Organisation suggests the drug may have some positive effects in the treatment of Covid-19,” Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said according to ANI.

Maharashtra which has been hit worst by Covid-19 in India, has recorded over 80,000 cases out of the country’s tally of over 2.36 lakh. The state has recorded almost 3,000 deaths.

On Tuesday, Drug Controller General of India VG Somani approved the use of Gilead Sciences Inc’s Remdesivir drug to treat Covid-19 patients.

“The DCGI gave an emergency use permission for remdesivir... and this was based on evidence that was provided by the company to support its use against Covid-19,” Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, had said on Tuesday.

Amid a global race to find a vaccine for coronavirus, American biopharmaceutical company Gilead has given voluntary license for production of Remdesivir to Indian pharmaceutical companies like Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hetero Drugs and Mylan under a royalty-free arrangement till an alternative drug is found or until the World Health Organization removes the designation of ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gilead Sciences Inc claimed this week that the third phase of its clinical trial in hospitalised patients with moderate Covid-19 pneumonia showed that a five-day treatment course of Remdesivir resulted in greater clinical improvement as compared to standard care alone.

Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy, has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by USFDA to treat Covid-19.