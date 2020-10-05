Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Maharashtra BJP leaders want onion export ban lifted: Union minister

Maharashtra BJP leaders want onion export ban lifted: Union minister

The central government had last month announced the ban on the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking price of the commodity in the domestic market.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Akola

A man wearing a mask as protection against the coronavirus stands next to sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Dharmsala. (AP/ Representative image)

BJP MPs and party’s leaders in Maharashtra have demanded that the ban on onion export be lifted, Union mnister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said here on Monday.

“In Maharashtra, all our party leaders and all our party MPs have demanded that the (onion) export ban be lifted,” the BJP leader told reporters here.

“Our government will surely think over this (demand),” Dhotre said.

The central government had last month announced the ban on the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking price of the commodity in the domestic market.



“The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had said in a notification.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

The Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association (MSGAA) has demanded immediate resumption of exports.

Before the ban was announced, prices of the kitchen bulb in Lasalgaon, the country’s biggest onion market in Maharashtra, had doubled to Rs 3,000 per quintal since March.

Such restrictions should not be imposed as it is important to have consistency in the import-export agreement, Dhotre said, addressing media on the recently-passed farm bills.

The farm bills are a historic step taken by the Narendra Modi government for the prosperity of farmers, the minister said.

The Modi government aims to empower and protect farmers and to ensure fair prices by increasing agricultural production and income, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Health department to test staff of Sheetla Mata temple during Navratri celebrations
Oct 05, 2020 23:33 IST
Plea in HC seeks nod to allow students use of hostels, PGs to appear for exams
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
1,300 wild animals killed by electrocution in India over a decade: Report
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
District administration plans to establish a new public library in DLF Phase-1
Oct 05, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.